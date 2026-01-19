Who is Gilli Nata? Know everything about Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner who won Rs 50 lakh Gilli Nata lifted the winner’s trophy, while Rakshita Shetty got first runner-up and Ashwini Gowda second runner-up. The finale went on air on Colors Kannada and was live-streamed on JioHotstar.

New Delhi:

The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, Gilli Nata made a special place in the hearts of audiences across Karnataka. The season began on September 25 with 24 contestants, but only six had crossed the final stage: Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu, and Rakshita Shetty.

The season ended with Gilli Nata lifting the trophy. Let's know everything about the Bigg Boss winner.

Gilli Nata's early life

Gilli Nata, whose real name is Malavalli Nataraj and who was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura, Mandya district, Karnataka, is from a poor farming family. He completed his schooling there, apart from doing a 2-year course in ITI. Gilli Nata became famous through Kannada TV and social media before he entered Bigg Boss.

Gilli Nata's career

According to the reports, Gilli had moved to Bengaluru and had started working behind the camera too, as a set assistant. He was also involved in the art departments of films and used to learn various arts too. The Bigg Boss winner had already tried his hand at scriptwriting, short films and comedy skits and had developed his own personality type as a performing artist too.

He later acted in Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and 1st Day 1st Show (2025). Usually active on Instagram, he shares comedy videos there.

Gilli Nata was quite popular with the Kannada-speaking audience

It was also in Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4 that the actor finished as the first runner-up. His natural ease in comedy acting has been loved and the stage presence and comic timing has been totally phenomenal in itself. Gilli Nata’s association with Dance Karnataka Dance showed his diversifications as an actor and also got the Best Entertainer Award as well. Gilli Nata also gave major contributions in Darshan’s film, Devil and in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 12, Gilli Nata got his crowning glory.

Boss Kannada 12: Prize money

Gilli Nata emerged as the winner of the competition and received a prize of Rs 50 lakhs along with a luxurious car of the brand Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 winner: Gilli Nata lifts trophy in grand finale