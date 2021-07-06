Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DISHAPARMAR/RAHULVAIDYA Who is Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya's beautiful fiance?

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most trending couples in the tinsel town. Ever since their adorable proposal on Bigg Boss 14, everyone has been waiting for their much-awaited wedding. They were earlier supposed to tie the knot in the month of June this year but the second wave of COVID pandemic spoilt their plans. Well, now the couple has finally made the big announcement and revealed their wedding date which is July 16. Taking to their respective social media handles today, the couple announced the good news and wrote, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul. #TheDisHulWedding."

Well, in case you don't know much about the beautiful lady, here are all the deets about Rahul Vaidya's would-be-wife Disha Parmar.

Who is Disha Parmar?

Disha rose to fame with the lead role she played in Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. After the show got over, she made a comeback through Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar. Apart from acting, she has even worked in various TVCs and participated in Box Cricket League in 2014. She even came as a guest in Bigg Boss 9.

How did Disha and Rahul meet?

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have known each other for over 2 years now and have met through common friends. They worked together in Rahul's single Yaad Teri, which was released in 2019 and showcased him as a heartbroken lover. Apart from that, they were recently seen in the song 'Madhanya.' Watch it here:

How did Rahul propose to Disha?

It all happened during Rahul's course of stay in Bigg Boss house. On Disha's birthday, he wore a white t-shirt that had 'HBD Disha' written on it. Not only this, but it also had the words 'Marry Me' written on the back. Calling her the “most beautiful girl” he has ever met, he proposed to her by going on his knees.