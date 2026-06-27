Who is Akanksha Chamola? From her TV career to marriage with Gaurav Khanna, all you need to know

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola made a major revelation on the Netflix reality show, Lock Upp season 2, on Saturday, June 27. The TV actress and star wife, who is quite famous on Instagram, entered the show as a contestant and picked reveal card during a task. This is when she chose to reveal the biggest secret of her life on the show.

Ever since, the separation news of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola broke online, their fans seem heartbroken over another celebrity split.

Who is Akanksha Chamola?

She is an Indian television actor and has been in the industry for more than a decade now. She began her career in the industry by being featured in Swaragini with actors Helly Shah and Tejasswi Prakash. She then featured in the television shows called Bhootu in 2017 and Can You See Me in 2022. The latter was last seen on Television acting in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which is a daily soap. Also, she has featured in many Web series including Rewind Wala Love and Mafia King.

Family home and education

Akanksha although is from Mumbai and has been raised in Mumbai but she recently confessed on the live feed of Bigg Boss 19 that she is Garhwali and originally hails from Uttarakhand.

She is a postgraduate in Commerce.

Gaurav and Akanksha's relationship

The romantic story of Gaurav and Akanksha started from an audition. They both met 10 years back, and love at the very first sight happened in case of the Anupamaa actor. After dating for some time. Gaurav Khanna tied the knot with Akanksha Chamola in November 2016. The rumours have it that they tied the knot in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Now both are heading for a divorce after spending ten years together.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha have 10 year age gap

Although most people are familiar with their cute love story, not all of them realize that there is a 10-year difference between the two. Gaurav is born in 1981, whereas Akanksha in 1991; thus, the two are 10 years apart from each other.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 confession on wanting kids resurfaces after Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce