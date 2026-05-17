Who are Gullu and Kaira Anu? Here's everything you need to know about Splitsvilla 16 winner Kushal Tanwar

New Delhi:

MTV Splitsvilla season 16, which was themed as Pyaar Ya Paisa, ended with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira Anu clinching the winners' title in the final episode. MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa Grand Finale witnessed the victory of Gullu and Kaira over Yogesh and Ruru.

The contestants had to make a decision between love and money this season as the show was based on the theme of Pyaar Ya Paisa. The season was full of betrayal, friendship, fighting and twists. With all the confusion and drama of the season, only Gullu and Kaira's journey would remain etched in people's minds due to their victory.

Who is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu?

Kushal Tanwar, better known by his nickname Gullu, is originally from Gurugram, Haryana. Before making a name for himself on the reality television circuit, Kushal led a relatively mundane life of trials and tribulations.

According to reports, he earned his B.Sc. in hotel management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, in 2022. But his post-university experience proved to be anything but easy.

Born into a humble family, Kushal reportedly pursued various entrepreneurial endeavours, even founding a café. Despite his best efforts, however, none of his businesses seemed to succeed. He finally decided to pursue content creation instead, where his wit and genuine personality caught people's attention on social media.

What is quite intriguing is the fact that Kushal did not enter the realm of reality TV successfully at first. When Kushal appeared at an audition for MTV Roadies dressed up as a fake sheikh in 2019, he was quite anxious and unsure of himself. But instead of backing down, he put in the work to change himself and became a very different person years down the line.

His perseverance certainly paid off in 2025, when not only did he participate in Roadies again, he also ended up winning MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. The momentum from there didn't stop, as he won another Ticket To Finale and consequently, Splitsvilla X6 as well.

Who is Kaira Anu?

Most contestants have some sort of influencer or entertainment background before joining the show, but Kaira's credentials were academic and professional success. Gullu and Kaira formed a connection on the show with time.

Reports suggest that by the time she was just 16 years old, Kaira left her home in India to join Canada to continue her education. After finishing her degree in biotechnology, Kaira pursued a career in dentistry. At work, Kaira is a dental hygienist. But education is not all Kaira is known for; she is also a belly dancer and model.

In the beginning days of Splitsvilla X6, Kaira was one of the members of the Paisa Villa team. She was engaged in many fights with other participants such as Akanksha Choudhary, Asmita Adhikari and Keona Walke during the season. The most controversial incident regarding Kaira was when Mischief Maker Nia Sharma challenged her for some of her statements that were considered body shaming.

Theme of Splitsvilla X6

The theme of Splitsvilla X6 was Pyaar Ya Paisa. It revolved around whether the contestants would opt for love or money. The decision-making process affected their emotions and actions throughout the show.

After winning MTV Splitsvilla, the pair received the cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.

Also Read: Meet Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: The contestant who won both Roadies XX Double Cross and Splitsvilla 16