Bigg Boss 13: Know the time when you can watch Salman Khan’s reality show

The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to kickstart on Colors channel at 9 PM tonight. With the stage all set and the contestants all ready to get locked inside the house, the fans are pretty excited to know each and everything about the show. The lovable host of the season Salman Khan will also be seen performing on the stage along with others like Ameesha Patel and the probable list of contestants. In the various pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet, we see how the makers are ready with an exciting launch of the show.

As the countdown starts for the premiere episode, we are here to let you know each and every detail about the show:

What is the date and time for Bigg Boss 13?

The Bigg Boss 13 premiere episode will air from 9 pm onwards. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes too will telecast at the same time on every weekend where the host will bid a contestant goodbye. The usual episodic run for the weekdays is slated to air at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 13?

Not much has been revealed by the makers of the show, apart from the various promos which show the contestants performing on the stage. As per now, the probable list of contestants include names of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abu Malik, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Ashwini Koul.

