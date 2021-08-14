Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR What if Karan Johar was a Bigg Boss OTT contestant? Filmmaker reveals what he would have done

Known for his glamorous ensembles, filmmaker Karan Johar says he would have made headlines courtesy his love for fashion if he was a contestant on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. The filmmaker revealed that he would have always upped his own game in fashion if he was on the show which airs 24x7.

"If I were one of the contestants, I'd always be overdressed, even while sleeping, and remain in the headlines," Karan said. This is the first time Karan is hosting a season of 'Bigg Boss', which streams on Voot.

Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

Talking about who KJo thinks can make a spicy contestant of Bigg Boss from Bollywood, the filmmaker names brother-sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. "Two people who can get the OverTheTop quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will be great fun to watch," he said of the cousins, who have appeared together on one of the episodes of 'Koffee With Karan'.

Meanwhile, popular 'Bigg Boss 13' couple Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are fondly called as "SidNaaz" by their fans, are all set to step into the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house over the weekend. The couple will not just spend time with the contestants but will also have a brief interaction with the show's witty host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

"It will be really interesting to see this romantic jodi enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' specially with the new format and the theme - stay connected," a source close to the couple said.

The source added: "SidNaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodis in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing."

