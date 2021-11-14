Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYANTANI GHOSH Wedding Bells! Sayantani Ghosh set to tie knot with longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5

Television's popular actress Sayantani Ghosh is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5. The wedding, will be held in her hometown Kolkata. It will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Anugrah is in the fitness industry and the couple has dated for more than eight years. In a recent interview, the Sanjivani actress said that she wants her wedding to be "intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest" as that’s how her journey with Anugrah has been.

"Besides, while growing up, I have often seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. I want to enjoy my wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to my heart’s content. While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding,” she told ETimes.

“We have had our share of ups and downs, but each experience has made our relationship stronger. We believe that the only thing that matters, in the end, is our love for each other and our families, and the presence of our loved ones. So, I want to enjoy this special day only with our family and close ones,” Sayantani added.

The actress further revealed that she has opted to wear a saree for her wedding rather than heavy lehenga."I love sarees and have always envisioned myself as a bride in a red Banarasi saree with kohled eyes and sindoor. My naani, who passed away last year, had given me a saree, which I plan to wear for one of the functions.”

The couple also plans on throwing a reception in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur and one party for their friends in Mumbai.

