WATCH: Sunil Grover as ‘Topi Bahu’ washes laptop like Gopi Bahu and takes a bath inside washing machine

Comedian Sunil Grover turned into Topi Bahu on Gangs Of Filmistan and recreates the scene of Gopi Bahu washing laptop with water and soap. He even shared a funny video of bathing inside a washing machine.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 18:30 IST
Saath Nibhana Saathiya is one of the most trending shows these days when it comes to memes and spoofs. After the viral Kokilaben’s Rasoda rap which was created by YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate, the show and its characters are in news again. This time due to Sunil Grover

Yes, the comedian recently dressed as Topi Bahu on his show Gangs Of Filmistan and was seen washing a laptop with soap and water just like Gopi Bahu. 

Sunil Grover shared the funny video on his social media accounts Instagram and Twitter. He captioned his post saying, "Topi Bahu! Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par (sic)."

That’s not all in the latest video shared by the comedian, he is seen getting inside a washing machine to take a bath. Grover’s recent trailer of the show which is going to air at 8 pm also had a hilarious sequence of the comedian putting make up.

He captioned the post saying, “Topi bahu aapka sath nibhayegi. Aaj Raat 8 baje main.”

Topi bahu aapka sath nibhayegi. Aaj Raat 8 baje main. @starbharat

After coming across Sunil Grover’s Topi Bahu character, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who replaced Gia Manek as Gopi Bahu reacted to the video.

This is not the first time it has happened on Gangs Of Filmistan which airs on Star Bharat. The show is famous for its spoofs on films like Titanic, Hum Dil De Chuke Sana and Hum Apke Hai Koun. 

Meanwhile, after the famous rap video of Kokilaben, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya have announced a second season of the show which use to air on Star Plus.

 

