WATCH: As Ramayan telecast begins on TV, ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia has a message for viewers

Image Source : TWITTER As Ramayan telecast begins on TV, ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhalia has a message for viewers

Sita of Ramayan aka actress Dipika Chikhlia is as excited about the return of the epic drama on TV as are the fans. The actress shared with us a video message for her fans on Saturday as Ramayan began on Doordarshan once again. The first episode of the show broadcasted on TV today at 9 am and Dipika watched it again just like the millions of fans.

In the video, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita asked her fans to enjoy the TV show once again and learn something from it. The actress signed off her video by saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. Watch the video here-

As #Ramayan telecast begins on TV, ‘Sita’ #DipikaChikhlia has a message for viewers pic.twitter.com/AvQH01rT88 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 28, 2020

Fans will be able to see their favorite show Ramayan on TV twice a day. Union I&B minister Prakash Javdekar on Friday announced that the show will be back on the television From this Saturday, March 28th. He wrote, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational....One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am.....Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm"

It would definitely be a treat for a 90s kid to watch the show again on TV. For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

