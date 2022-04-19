Vivian Dsena set to tie the knot again with journalist from Egypt after divorce from Vahbiz Dorabjee

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARMANSAUMYA_CAFE Vivian Dsena with his Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly

Television popular face Vivian Dsena is all set to get married once again after his divorce last year from actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. Amidst the ongoing rumors about his second marriage, Vivian has finally opened up about falling in love with a former journalist from Egypt, Nouran Aly. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his marriage plans and shared his love story. Interestingly, the couple first met when Nouran approached Vivian for an interview.

"Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her," he told Bombay Times.

However, Vivian also revealed that since he is a private person, he may not even announce his wedding on social media and may never be spotted with her at public events and parties.

He added, "I don't know when and how. It can happen anytime. I am not a social person and I don't have many friends. So, even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Nouran, too, doesn't want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to me. She wants to lead a normal life as a homemaker. I will try to honour her decision and wish as much as I can. So, I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."

Vivian also shared that its Nouran's wish to become a homemaker. He said, "Her family is into law and has no connection with showbiz. They have requested me to guard her privacy. They want us to live like a normal couple and so does Nouran. In fact, it was her decision to quit her job. I don’t want her to be subjected to speculations and nasty rumours. She has even requested me not to take her along to events. So, if you see me alone at an award function, please don’t spin tales of trouble in my paradise. It is just that she doesn’t like being there."

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena who was earlier married to Vahbiz Dorabjee filed for divorce in 2017. After four long years, the couple announced their separation and got legally divorced on December 18, 2021.

