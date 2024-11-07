Vivian Dsena makes big revelation in Bigg Boss 18 about his children | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vivian Dsena makes big revelation in Bigg Boss 18

'Bigg Boss-18' has been in the news ever since it started, due to its fights and funny moments. Sometimes it also happens in the show, when the contestants also share lovely and happy things with each other. Recently, Vivian Dsena was also seen sharing things related to his family with another contestant.

Vivian said that he gets love from three daughters

Vivian Dsena was seen talking about his personal life and family with Kashish Kapoor, another contestant of 'Bigg Boss-18'. Vivian told Kashish that he is the father of three lovely daughters. Vivian has only one daughter of his own, but his wife Nooran Ali has two daughters from her first marriage. Kashish further asked Vivian how it feels to be the father of three daughters, to which Vivian replied, 'This is the most unbelievable feeling in the world, I cannot even describe it.'

Does not differentiate between real and stepdaughters

Vivian said that he loves his stepdaughters as much as he loves his real daughter Layan. He does not differentiate between anyone. Also, about his daughters, Vivian said, 'When daughters are born and grow up, they say, Papa is my hero', whereas a son will only understand that my father is a hero or an actor.' Through this statement, Vivian is trying to say that daughters consider their father as their ideal or hero, which is a big thing for parents.

Vivian is being loved inside the Bigg Boss 18 house

The audience is liking TV actor Vivian Dsena inside the house of Bigg Boss 18. Apart from his presence in the show, he is also very famous as a TV actor and has a huge fan following which can help him win Bigg Boss. He is best known for his role as Rishabh Kundra in Colors' daily soap Madhubala. TV actor Dhrashti Dhami was cast opposite Vivian in this long-running hit show.

