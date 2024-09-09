Vikas Sethi's wife reveals THESE details about 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikas Sethi's wife reveals details about his death

Whenever news of someone's sudden death comes from the film and TV world, there is mourning among the fans. Discussions start on social media and people start asking how and why it happened. The same thing happened when the death news of the TV industry's popular actor Vikas Sethi came out yesterday. The sudden demise of the 48-year-old actor shocked and troubled people. Heart attack proved fatal for the actor. Now after his death, his wife has talked to PTI and told what happened to the actor before his death.

Vikas died in his sleep

TV shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahin To Hoga' and 'Sasural Simar Ka' made Vikas Sethi famous in every household. Actor Vikas Sethi died in his sleep due to a heart attack in Nashik on Saturday night. According to Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi, he had gone to Nashik to attend a family function. The actor was vomiting and having diarrhoea, but he did not want to go to the hospital. He died in his sleep due to a heart attack.

'When we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he was complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. He did not want to go to the hospital, so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 am on Sunday morning, he was no more in this world. The doctor there told us that he died due to a heart attack in his sleep on Saturday night,' his wife revealed.

Jhanvi also said that his body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Monday. He is survived by his wife and his twin sons.

About Vikas Sethi

Vikas was a well-known face on television. He also worked in daily soaps like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahin To Hoga', 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki', 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Yeh Vaada Raha'. He was a part of the 2001 hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. In this, he played the character of Poo (Kareena Kapoor)'s date Robbie. He also acted in films like 'Deewanapan', 'Oops', 'Modh' and 'iSmart Shankar'. Talking about his personal life, his first marriage did not last long. He was also a part of the fourth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye with his first wife Amita. In the year 2018, he married Janhvi and both became parents in 2021.

