Vikas Gupta reveals Asim Riaz has a girlfriend outside Bigg Boss 13 house, watch video

Actor and model Asim Riaz has been grabbing headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Right from his relationship with Himanshi Khurana to ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla, Asim is one of the most popular contestants of the reality game show. In last night’s BB 13 episode, Himanshi entered the house as Asim’s connection and, the duo just couldn’t take their hands off each other. They were engaging in mushy moments with Asim proposing Himanshi for marriage.

Now, Vikas Gupta, who will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house again as Sidharth Shukla’s supporter, will reveal Asim Riaz’s big secret tonight. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant can be seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that Asim indeed has a girlfriend outside Bigg Boss 13 house leaving Sana completely shocked. Vikas further compares Asim to Paras and says, there is no much difference between the two. Watch the video here:

In another Bigg Boss 13 promo, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz Gill is seen entering the house and tells her that she should be careful about Rashami Desai who once said that Shehnaaz is zero without Sidharth.

