Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Vikas Gupta after meeting Rakhi Sawant's mother: I think her new hairstyle is cool

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant who recently impressed her fans with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 is these days busy in taking care of her mother Jaya. For those unversed, her mom is currently undergoing cancer treatment in a city hospital. Many including Sohail Khan have been sending their prayers for her. In the wake of the same, Vikas Gupta paid a visit to Rakhi's mother and shared the pictures from the meet on Instagram. Alongside the same, he wrote, "Maa is that safety shield which is given to every kid at the time of their birth. When we have our mother, we feel powerful and have the courage to cross every obstacle as if she is in us and we are in her. And if we feel our mother will go away from us, it feels as if our life would go away from us."

Talking about Rakhi, Vikas wrote, "#RakhiSawant I am so proud of you that even when you knew your mother is going through such serious illness you continued to entertain people, you worked hard so you could earn and justify the money you get from #biggboss14 which today you are using to get your mother treated. I shall be chanting for auntie and the operation to go successful. I had so much fun being with her & also I think her new hairstyle is super cool. By now after meeting me she also believes the same I am here and you know it."

Not just him but even Rakhi shared their pictures and wrote, "My sweetheart brother “Vikas gupta” ,completed my family.love you brother !!"

Just a day back, Sohail Khan sent a vidoe message for Rakhi where he told her to call him directly if she or her mother needs anything.

Rakhi, who gained popularity courtesy her dance numbers such as "Pardesiya", "Jhagde" and "Dekhta hai tu kya", reached the top five in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 after entering the show mid-season as a challenger. She was brought in to create some fireworks in an otherwise boring season, and she did live up to her tag of being a drama queen.

Finally, she chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh.