Video of Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita after his birth anniversary goes viral

Ever since Bigg Boss 13, one word that was on everyone's lips was that of 'SidNaaz.' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill wowed everyone with their adorable chemistry in the reality show. They grew close not just inside but also outside the Bigg Boss house but never officially acknowledged being a couple. The biggest shock of this year came with the news of Sidharth's death that came on September 2. December 12 marked the 41st birth anniversary of the late actor. On the occasion, the Punjabi singer-actress shared a throwback picture of Sidharth that was edited with added angel-like wings. And now, a few days later, another video of Sana with Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla has gone viral on the internet.

In the same, the two of them can be seen standing outside a building with many others. It is still unknown when the video was shot. Apparently, the video was taken on Sidharth's birthday when Sana came to visit his family.

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as the same went viral, SidNaaz fans started sharing their reactions. A person wrote, "Love you sidnaaz family," while another one said, "Hamare Sid ki 4 Sherni hai." A fan commented, "Rita Aunty ki ab 3 betiyan hai ," while another one wrote, "My god kya beet ri hogi yrr in sb pr bht himmat h sach mai."

See the reactions here:

Meanwhile, his family shared a statement expressing gratitude towards fans who remembered the late actor on his 41st birthday anniversary. It read, "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever."

"A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family," it added.

Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'