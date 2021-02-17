VIDEO | Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and others re-recreate FIR scene, hint at show's return

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IKAVITAKAUSHIK Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and others re-recreate FIR scene

The TV show F.I.R has been one of the most popular shows on the small screen and is known as a classic now. It gave many actors like Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and others unmatchable recognition and won them many accolades for their performances. Recently, the star cast of FIR came together to recreate a scene from the show. Taking to Instagram, Kavita Kaushik shared a video in which all the actors including Kiku Sharda, Gopinath Gandotra, Kiku Sharda, Sandeep Anand, Mellisa Pias and Sapna Sikarwar from the show brought back memories of FIR and also asked the makers about its return.

Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Enjoy! scene thought and enacted within 10 minutes, we still got it yea" She also shared pictures with the star and missed Aamir Ali, who played sub-inspector in the show. The star cast came together to celebrate Kavita's 40th birthday on Monday. Gopi Bhalla also shared pictures and said, "Had a great time and a lot of fun meeting @ikavitakaushik and @kikusharda after years. The cast of FIR reunited for her birthday celebration"

On Kavita's birthday, her husband had the sweetest wish for her. Sharing throwback pictures from their vacations, the actress's husband Ronnit Biswas wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the most extraordinary woman I’ve ever met.. I’m blessed to be a part of your life Meri jaan @ikavitakaushik tuney mujhe jeena sikha diya yaar.. Welcome to the new era.. Love you meri jaan.. let the madness continue manifold in the coming years.."

Kavita Kaushik was seen in Bigg Boss 14 in December last month and had stirred a storm on the internet for her appearance. The actress along with her husband Ronnit locked horns with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik after their past came into the limelight. At a time when tension was running high in the house, Kavita's husband Ronnit sent out tweets, stating that Abhinav had a drinking issue and used to send Kavita drunk texts in the past.

In fact, there was an episode when Abhinav and Rubina confronted Kavita and Ronnit over the claims. During the whole confrontation, Abhinav didn't deny sending messages to Kavita but objected to the allegation that the content of the messages was violent in nature.