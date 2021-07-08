VIDEO: Gauahar Khan gets emotional as she misses her father during Russia vacation with Zaid Darbar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan gets emotional as she misses her father

Actress Gauahar Khan lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5 this year. The actress was heartbroken and has shared unseen pictures with him to remember him. As she is in Russia with her husband Zaid Darbar, the actress became emotional since she was missing her father. Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauahar sent a teary-eyed message to her fans and asked them to give their parents a hug. In the story, the actress wrote, 'miss you pappa.'

In the video, Gauahar Khan said, "Just a reminder to go and give a hug to your parents, just a reminder because.." The actress could not finish as she got emotional.

Gauahar Khan's father was keeping unwell for some time and passed away in March. The actress had penned down an emotional goodbye note for her father. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u, Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar."

Gauahar is currently in Russia where she is vacationing with Zaid Darbar. The duo has been sharing crazy pictures and videos from the place. Recently, the duo celebrated six months of marital bliss. Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in a grand wedding ceremony. She had shared many pictures and videos from all the ceremonies and continues to give a glimpse of her married life through cute Instagram videos.

On their sixth month anniversary, Gauahar shared a video with Zaid and wished him. She Khan wrote, "Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies jaanu . Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It’s been the best 6 months of my life ! @zaid_darbar #US #GaZa I love you.." Zaid also shared the same video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy 6 months baby."

For the unversed, Zaid is the music composer and singer Ismail Darbar's son. He is a dancer and choreographer.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, the series was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.