Vatsal Seth confirms Isha Dutta's second pregnancy, calls it a surprise

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth met during the shooting of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. This is where both of them fell in love and then got married in the year 2017. Recently, the actress posted a post on the occasion of Valentine's Day, after which the discussion about her second pregnancy intensified. This will be Ishita's second child and this rumour spread when she shared a post on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Now, her husband Vatsal Seth has confirmed this news.

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their first child Vayu 19 months ago. Since then, the couple has kept sharing pictures of their happy journey on social media. Now their happiness has doubled. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vatsal called it a blessing. He said- 'It came as a surprise. When Ishita first told me about the pregnancy, I thought - 'Oh wow', I couldn't understand. Being a father, this was such big news for me.'

When will the second baby arrive?

He further added, 'The day Ishita gave this news, our son Vayu was getting a little cranky. We took some time to understand this news and tell the world. The new member is going to come in July.' The Tarzan the Wonder Car actor said that they have decided that when the second child comes, he will take care of Vayu while Ishita will have full attention on him.

Where did the two actors meet?

Ishita and Vatsal Seth got married in the year 2017. The couple fell in love during the shooting of the TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'. On July 19, 2023, both of them welcomed their first child Vayu. Talking about the work front, Ishita worked with Ajay Devgan in the film Drishyam. The actress is currently shooting for another project of hers. She is going to finish it as soon as possible. At the same time, Vatsal Seth was last seen in the film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

