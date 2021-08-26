Uttarakhand CM announces Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan as Art, Tourism, Culture Brand Ambassador

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHKARDHAMI Pawandeep becomes Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism and Culture Brand Ambassador

Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan took home the Indian Idol 12 winning trophy after the nine-month-long show. He also took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared the winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever.' Now, he has been announced the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism and Culture by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The singer met him at his residence in Dehradun where he was honoured with the position.

Sharing pictures from their meet, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "संगीत की दुनिया में "देवभूमि" का मान बढ़ाने वाले @RajanPawandeep को हमारी सरकार ने कला, पर्यटन और संस्कृति में उत्तराखण्ड का ब्रांड एम्बेसडर बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। पवनदीप राजन ने सामान्य स्थितियों से उठकर अपनी प्रतिभा से देश-दुनिया में प्रदेश का नाम रोशन किया है। (Our government has decided to make @RajanPawandeep the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand in art, tourism and culture, who raised the value of "Dev Bhoomi" in the world of music. Pawandeep Rajan has illuminated the name of the state in the country and the world with his talent by rising from normal situations.)"

Dancer Raghav Juyal, who hails from Uttarakhan, also shared the pictures on his Instagram and said, "Congratulations @pawandeeprajan Uttrakhand’s CM Pushkar Singh announces the name of the Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan as the state’s Art, Tourism and Culture brand Ambassador. Pawan met the CM at Chief Minister residence today"

On a related note, from the Top 6 finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, and were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro, got a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.

Also, Pawandeep Rajan -- along with the first and second runner-up of the show, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya, respectively, will feature in a musical series directed by Raj Surani. Set to music by Dixant Shaurya, Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni, the music series produced under the banner of Octopus Entertainment will have vocals by Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukha Priya.