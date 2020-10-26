Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIDHOLAKIA Urvashi Dholakia shares unseen photos from Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's wedding. Seen yet?

It is definitely an emotional moment to watch your BFF getting married and a similar feeling took place in Urvashi Dholakia's heart when she attended the wedding of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in a Gurudwara wedding that took place on October 24 and the internet is filled with photos and videos from the celebration. And not only this, the celebs who attended the marriage are now sharing various glimpses from the event. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress sailing in the same boat shared beautiful photos along with an emotional note.

Taking to social media Urvashi shared clips from inside a car in which she took her from the hotel to the Gurudwara. Neha was seen sitting in the back seat of the car looking beautiful in her pastel oink bridal attire. Captioning the Instagram post, Urvashi wrote, "Drove my Nehu from the hotel to the Gurdwara..lots of emotions were running through me..overwhelming and extremely happy to see my baby married now! Wishing you a very happy married life Nehu @nehakakkar."

Meanwhile, Neha also shared a lot of pictures of her wedding celebration. Check them out:

Rumours about the singer's wedding started doing rounds a few weeks earlier after which the couple made their relationship official and also announced their new song 'nehu Da Vyah.'

Watch the full song here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage