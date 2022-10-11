Urfi Javed struggles climbing stairs in fitted golden outfit, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Urfi Javed struggles climbing stairs

Yet again Urfi Javed who is known for her bold fashion appearances is making headlines for her real struggles. She is seen struggling to climb stairs in a fitted golden skirt with an embellished blouse. While posing for the paps, Urfi tried to climb the stairs to provide a perfect click. No matter what this girl has been a constant in keeping the social media in a buzz. Though netizens have always trolled her but it is very evident that they do keep a check on her whereabouts.

Watch the video here:

Following the pattern, netizens were quick enough to brutally troll her on her struggle. As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users started commenting on her outfit, and her situation. A user wrote, "Stop giving her too much hype yaar, she spoils my Mood every time i open IG." Another user wrote, "Copying Kardashians." The third user wrote, "This is not a struggle...She is BAKLOL." A netizen asked, "Jati kaha hai ye aise kapdo me." Another netizen said, "Agar gir jaati toh... jitni ijjat bnaayi hai apne dhyaan rakha karo .. tailor ko bolo thoda ache se measurements le." One of the netizen said, "Jb chla nh jata to kyu phenti h ase kpde ....hd h kuch to comfort zone rkh ...pagal ladki".

This is not the first time that Urfi is being trolled over such issues. Regardless of getting brutally trolled no one has ever been able to stop her from doing what she wants. She always comes up with unique styling not only her bizarre outfits but she has also been vocal about her opinions on social media. She has been quite active in replying to the weird comments about her dressing sense. to all the trollers. Recently Urfi was posing on the red carpet when she heard paps commenting on her outfit. she got extremely upset and lashed out at them saying, "Guys I am not coming here for this. Tumhein agar comment karna hai na toh apni girlfriend aur maa-behen ke ghar pe jaake karo". Well, let's see how will she react this time.

