Urfi Javed accuses casting director of harassing young girls, calls him 'sexual predator'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed took to social media recently to accuse a casting director of asking for sexual favours from young girls like her. The actress shared several screenshots on her Instagram stories where she says that Obed Afridi made inappropriate statements and made indecent moves while she worked with him on a project.

Urfi shared that the man did not pay her for the work and instead started s**t shaming her. "I'm fighting against him because he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know that girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime," Urfi wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

As per an India Today report, the man Urfi is accusing in her social media post is from New Delhi. He has been arrested earlier on charges of using fake identity to cheat girls in the name of getting them modeling assignments. It is claimed that Afridi worked as a fashion photographer earlier.

Even Priyank Sharma shared in his Instagram story that Afridi had asked for sexual favours from one of his close friends. This was two years ago. Urfi thanked Priyank for his support to her against Afridi.

Meanwhile, Urfi sparked off dating rumours with Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. The singer shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring the two of them at a romantic spot. The photo was captioned, "There’s so much cooking up (sic)." Later, the same picture was shared by Urfi on her story with a caption saying, "I know you love me."

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kunwarr commented on one of Urfi's pics, "Happy V Day Urfi Jii (sic)."