Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapur for 'surgeon' remark, accuses choreographer of demeaning him on TV

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar bought shockwaves to the viewers with the eviction of Umar Riaz. He was one of the most talked-about and loved contestants on the show given his aggressive fights with Pratik Sehajpal and his chemistry with actress Rashami Desai. After his eviction, Umar took to Twitter and penned a note for Geeta Kapur slamming the choreographer for her rude comments about him. In addition to this, he also thanked his fans and followers for supporting him throughout the show.

Geeta, who appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Sunday as a guest said that Umar is aggressive and she would never want to be treated by him. "I am scared because you lose your patience," she had said.

In response to this, Umar Riaz tweeted, “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.”

He further stated, “@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all india,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what i got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself.”

Umar, who is a doctor by profession, gained a massive fan following since the very day he entered the reality show. After his exit, fans had expressed their disappointment on his eviction and extended support to him. Umar thanked them with a heartfelt note.

“Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys I wouldn’t have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not everyday but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts,” he tweeted.

As the makers have planned to extend the show for almost 15 days which was earlier supposed to have its finale on January 16, few wild card entries are expected and the names that were going around were Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian.

Umar Riaz may also enter the show as a wild card contestant because of continuous demand from his fans. But nothing has been confirmed officially.