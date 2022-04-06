Umar Riaz's fans blast Rashami Desai for talking about his personal life in public: 'Who the hell is she?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI AND UMAR RIAZ Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's chemistry was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Ever since the show got over there have been several speculations about their relationship status. Recently, the actress was seen talking about her camaraderie with Umar and his personal choices. In a recent interview when Rashami was asked about her bond with Umar, she said, "Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have, is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same."

However, Rashami's statement hasn't gone down too well with Umar's fans. They slammed Rashami for opening up about Umar's personal life. Taking to Twitter one of the users wrote, "#RashamiDesai actually brings unnecessary hatred and trolling for herself. Being her fan im very disappointed with her statement. Noone has given u the right to comments on someone’s life. Feeling baad for #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy. I like #UmRash bond bt tht statement is unacceptable (sic)"

Another said, "Who the hell is she to comment on Umar's personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!! Like wtf ,is she trying to prove by doing this all?? P.S: Ab aa jayenge sare umar ko blame karne,cheater dhokebaaz bolke abuse krne as expected!! (sic)"

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

For the unversed, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz came close during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two were seen confessing their fondness for each other in the show too. However, they both have maintained they are just good friends.

On the work front, Rashami Desai has just joined Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6.