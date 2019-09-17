Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij reveal their baby girl’s name

TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their baby girl on August 21 this year. The couple had already adopted two boys and a girl earlier and ow they have welcomed another baby. After the arrival of their little bundle of happiness, the couple had asked their fans to give suggestions about the name of their daughter. Fans were eagerly waiting for the name to be announced and the actor have finally revealed it.

Jay Bhanushali took to her social media to share an adorable video with their baby girl and wrote, “First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life #proudfather #father #fatherdaughter #fatheranddaughter #newborn #newdad #dad #daddy #daddysgirl #tiktok #tiktokgirls @tiktok @indiatiktok” Mahhi Vij also took to Instagram to share the same video to reveal the baby’s name and wrote, “We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel TARA JAY BHANUSHALI.Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy. #mybaby #newmothers @ijaybhanushali @tiktok @tiktokindia #baby #name #love thank you to my insta family.”

Earlier, the couple had said that they need suggestions from the fans for the name of their daughter starting from T or M. Jay even claimed that they had received over twenty thousand suggestions and loved each one of them.

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Jay and Mahhi have been teasing fans with pictures of their daughter without showing her face.

