TV star, who once shared screen with Aamir Khan, Kajol has now turned mental wellness coach

Several newcomers enter the entertainment industry with dreams of making a name and building a successful career. Many start by working in small roles on television before trying their luck in Bollywood. However, sometimes destiny has a different plan. Today, we’re talking about an actress who started her journey with popular television shows like Shararat, Baal Veer, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and more, but now has taken a bold turn in her career and turned into a fitness and mental wellness coach.

For those who don't know, she later worked as a casting director before getting her big break in Bollywood, where she starred alongside some of the industry's biggest names, including Aamir Khan, Kajol, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Lara Dutta.

Who is this actress?

It is none other than Shruti Seth, who rose to fame with her role as Jiya Malhotra in the hit fantasy-comedy series Shararat. The show revolves around the story of how different people in the family adjust to the magical superpowers of her naani and her daughters. Starring alongside Farida Jalal and Karanvir Bohra, Shruti became a household name with her performance.

Shruti made her film debut in 2003 with Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II and later received praise for her supporting roles in successful Bollywood films like Fanaa (2006) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008). She is best known for her role as Fatima 'Fatty' in Fanaa, where she acted alongside Aamir Khan and Kajol. She also featured in Tara Rum Pum, produced by Yash Raj Films, and appeared in Prakash Jha’s political drama Raajneeti in 2010.

In her acting career so far, Shruti has continued to showcase her versatility through various web series, including TV, Biwi aur Main, Jestination Unknown, Bloody Brothers, Kaala, Mentalhood, and Dil Dosti Dilemma. She also starred in Disney Channel's original show The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir.

Shruti became a mental wellness coach

Shruti's career took a turn after she became a mother. She had a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts-Based Therapy and became a trained, certified, and licensed Mindfulness Meditation Teacher through Mindfulness Now, Oxford. She is active on her social media account and often shares yoga and home workout videos on her Instagram handle and participates in workshops that promote mental health and mindfulness.

Shruti was recently seen in SonyLIV's psychological thriller series 36 Days, which features Neha Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Purab Kohli in the lead roles.

