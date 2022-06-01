TV shows KK sang for: Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Just Mohabbat, Kkavyanjali & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KK KK

TV shows KK sang for: singer KK's demise is shocking news for all. Who could have imagined that the singer who was making the audience cheer and dance to his songs at a live concert would pass away just an hour later? KK, who won the hearts of the '90s youth with his songs like 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Alvida' among others, also sang for TV shows. Yes, he gave voice to the title tracks of many popular TV shows.

KK sang the title songs of popular shows including Just Mohabbat (1996), Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2001) and Kkavyanjali (2005). With Mahalakshmi Iyer he gave voice to the 2002 show Kuchh Jhuki Palkain. He also sang the title song of Star Parivaar Awards with Shreya Ghoshal and lent his voice to the TV series Just Dance (2011). Listen to the songs here:

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was 53. KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Wednesday, the state government of Kolkata organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed back to the state capital, cutting short her political programmes at Bankura district.

KK's wife and daughter were present on the occasion and the Chief Minister was seen consoling them as they were sobbing over grief over the loss of their dearest one. Initially, it was decided that the deceased singer would be given a gun salute at Kolkata Airport only. However, the venue was changed to Rabindra Sadan at the last moment.

Soon after the post-mortem formalities were completed, KK's mortal remains were brought to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday afternoon. His popular track "Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal," was playing at the background then. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment.

After the gun salute, his mortal remains were taken to the airport via a 'green corridor'. His body will be flown to Mumbai and his last rites will be performed there on Thursday.