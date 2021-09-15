TV show 'Qurbaan Hua' to go off air this week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIBHA RANTA Poster of Qurbaan Hua

Television soap 'Qurbaan Hua' is going off air after airing its last episode on September 17. The family drama show talks about a unique love story of two strikingly different personalities - 'Chahat' (played by Pratibha Ranta) and 'Neel' (played by Rajveer Singh). Having entertained viewers for nearly one and a half year, the show is now all set to bid adieu to fans on September 17 after the much-anticipated reunion of Chahat and Neel.

Pratibha Ranta said: "'Qurbaan Hua' marked my debut in this industry and hence it will always hold a very special place in my heart. I feel as though Chahat has given me a new identity and I will forever cherish the love that I have received from playing this role. I am grateful to fans of the show who made me who I am today and I would also like to thank my wonderful co-stars and crew who made Chahat such an amazing character. It's been a great journey."

"I began my journey with Qurbaan Hua much later but have had a great experience with the entire team. The viewers of our show have been extremely supportive and welcomed me as warmly as my team into the character of Neel. I am really thankful to all my co-stars and our crew for making this journey such a memorable one," expressed Rajveer Singh.

'Qurbaan Hua' airs on Zee TV.