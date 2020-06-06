TV couple Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul go cycling for 20km, COVID19 precautions in place

With ease in lockdown restrictions, TV couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have started cycling again for fitness. Kanchi took to her Instagram account and shared that she along with Shabir bicycled 20 kilometers on Friday morning. "Every ride is like a tiny holiday and today was slightly more special than the others ... 20 kms of #bliss #emptyroads #cleanair #pristinebeach #juhubeach #mumbai #enjoytheride @shabirahluwalia #newnormal," she wrote.
Along with it, she posted a picture where the two can be seen wearing masks as they pose against the backdrop of a beach.
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a morning i was looking forward to for so many weeks .... the boys got to step out of the door into the housing complex after 52 days with all the rules that broke my heart to tell them about ... but then ... sadly we have been left no choice .... but then kids adapt way better than adults and thats something i have learnt these past few weeks. Their life has been turned upside down without them having the complete ability to understand that and yet they have been the most resilient and the most positive to change. And today , yet again , the same boys who thrived on touching everything, and then touching their face with those same hands and being filled with mud and dirt , today wore masks, didn’t touch a thing , behaved so responsible and still had such a great great morning breaking raw mangoes , soaking in some sun , running , hearing all those birds everywhere. Its was beautiful. We shall all remember this for a long long time to come .... #quarantine #lockdown #gadgetfreechildhood #wildlings #childhoodmemories #joy #nature #summertime #theadventuresofAI @shabirahluwalia
In another post, Kanchi spoke about the importance of cycling. "Over the years we have made little changes on our part to be more sustainable in our daily lives and as we continue to do so , The most satisfying of them has been switching from automobiles to Riding a cycle as much as possible and wherever possible. The bike is your freedom, your discovery. It doesn't matter where you are, when you're on the saddle you're taken away. My bike takes me places my car never will," she added.
View this post on Instagram
It is the greatest of all mistakes to do nothing at all because you can only do , little. Please do what you can because the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What do you do makes a difference, And you have to decide what kind of difference you want To make. I hope we come out of this #Pandemic , not as a shame to The #humanrace Or to #ourplanet , which we really have been racing to become and i truly hope and pray our children get to lead a beautiful normal life on this beautiful planet And not a #newnormal. Over the years we have made little changes on our part to Be more sustainable in our daily lives And as we continue to do so , The most satisfying of them has been switching from automobiles to Riding a cycle as much as possible and wherever possible. The bike is your freedom , your discovery. It doesn’t matter where you are, when you’re on the saddle you’re taken away. My bike takes me places my car never will 🚴🏻♀️🚴🏻♀️ #savetheplanet #worldenvironmentday #motherearth #thereisnoplanetb #savetheworld #naturehealsthesoul #biking #innerpeace
Shabir and Kanchi have two sons, Azai and Ivarr.
