TV couple Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul go cycling for 20km, COVID19 precautions in place

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANCHI KAUL TV couple Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul go cycling for 20km

With ease in lockdown restrictions, TV couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have started cycling again for fitness. Kanchi took to her Instagram account and shared that she along with Shabir bicycled 20 kilometers on Friday morning. "Every ride is like a tiny holiday and today was slightly more special than the others ... 20 kms of #bliss #emptyroads #cleanair #pristinebeach #juhubeach #mumbai #enjoytheride @shabirahluwalia #newnormal," she wrote.

Along with it, she posted a picture where the two can be seen wearing masks as they pose against the backdrop of a beach.

In another post, Kanchi spoke about the importance of cycling. "Over the years we have made little changes on our part to be more sustainable in our daily lives and as we continue to do so , The most satisfying of them has been switching from automobiles to Riding a cycle as much as possible and wherever possible. The bike is your freedom, your discovery. It doesn't matter where you are, when you're on the saddle you're taken away. My bike takes me places my car never will," she added.

Shabir and Kanchi have two sons, Azai and Ivarr.

