Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BANERJEEPUJA TV couple Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with baby boy

TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome a baby boy on Friday. The couple had been sharing many pictures of the actress flaunting her baby bump in the past few weeks. The actor has been re-sharing congratulatory messages on his social media as he became a father. Speaking to ETimes, Kunal said, "Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we are parents of a lovely baby boy today. I was with Puja in the operation theatre, while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings"

Earlier last month, Puja had shared pictures from her surprise baby shower and expressed her happiness about the same. She wrote, "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and every one showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love Kunal, thanks for the 1st surprise..And to everyone who was present and showered their love I love u all a big hug" In the pictures, Puja can be seen posing with the cake. In one of the pictures, Puja's friends can be seen flaunting artificial baby bumps to accompany the actress.

In the beginning, Puja and Kunal had hit their pregnancy. The couple has been in a relationship for over 10 years and had a court marriage earlier this year. A report claimed that the duo wasn't planning to get married but the COVID situation changed things. They also claimed that they will have a ceremony once the things are better. Puja's mother could not attend her "lockdown court wedding" and the actress hopes that they will be able to celebrate with their whole family after the situation is better.

