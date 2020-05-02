TV actress Smriti Khanna shares first picture of her baby girl: I promise to love and protect you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Smriti Khanna shares first picture of her baby girl

TV actress Smriti Khanna finally shared the first photo of her baby daughter on Instagram. The actress welcomed her first child with husband Gautam Gupta on April 15th. The actors took to their social media to announce the news with their fans and shared a heartwarming family photo. Now, Smriti has shared her daughter's first picture from the day she 'met' her in the hospital. The photo features her giving a peck on the forehead of the little bundle of joy.

Smriti Khanna wrote, "There will never be a day, like the day you were born .. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath #TheDayWeMet."

Last month, Smriti Khanna announced the birth of her baby with a picture from the hospital. In the photo, both Smriti and Gautam are seen lovingly looking at their little bundle of joy. The actress captioned the photo saying, "Our princess has arrived...15.04.2020" As soon as they shared the photo on Instagram, fans and TV celebrities poured in their wishes in abundance. Vahbiz Dorabjee, Radhika Madan, Kishwer Merchant, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kratika and many others congratulated the couple.

Smriti Khanna left her fans in shock after she shared a post-pregnancy photo of herself on social media. The actress posted a collage of herself from one week before giving birth to her first child and one week after giving birth and she looks like a diva in the second picture. Taking to Instagram, Smriti wrote, "Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one"

TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and fell in love. They tied the knot on 23rd November 2017. The actors have worked in many other shows. While Gautam Gupta featured in Ekta Kapoor's Star Plus show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Smriti was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has been on a break from acting since then.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage