TV actress Shweta Tiwari flaunts perfect abs in eye-popping Instagram pics. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA.TIWARI TV actress Shweta Tiwari flaunts perfect abs

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been oozing hotness these days with her pictures on social media. The actress, who was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on the small screen, has made the most of the lockdown and lost 10 Kgs. The actress's transformation has left her fans speechless. To make it even harder for them to stop thinking about the diva, Shweta shared another set of pictures on Instagram flaunting her perfect abs. Posing like a boss lady, the actress's jaw-dropping pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

Shweta Tiwari can be seen dressed in a tangerine floral print pantsuit with a bikini top. Soon after the pictures dropped on Instagram, not just fans but TV celebrities also went gaga over them. Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "Those abs mommie." Ridhima Pandit and Ashmit Patel dropped many fire emojis. Daljit Kaur said, "Ufffffff haawwwtneesss." Check out the pictures here-

Meanwhile, talking about Shweta's weight loss journey, she had shared, "Weight Loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape..

Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia."

Shweta's drastic transformation is quite evident from the number of pictures she has shared on Instagram. In case you've missed the same, have a look at the same here:

Other than her ravishing pictures, Shweta Tiwari keeps making headlines for her personal life. Her relationship with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli has been sour and the duo has frequently taken to the internet to accuse each other. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first wedding while with Abhinav she has a son Reyansh.