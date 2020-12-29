Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRU2KILL TV actress Shruti Seth undergoes emergency surgery, urges fans to stay in the moment

TV actress Shruti Seth has undergone emergency surgery. On Tuesday the actress took to her social media account and disclosed the news. She requested everyone to not take health for granted and stay in the moment. Shruti posted a picture on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed, and penned down a long post.

She wrote: "Stay in the moment: @dontpanic79. So 2020 managed to give me and my family the last jolt, with me ending up in emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis."

"I guess I hadn't really learned the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled. Sharing my learnings: -DO NOT TAKE YOUR HEALTH FOR GRANTED. EVER! - Hospitals make you realize that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality & the life experiences, we're all just biology - Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip -- and I love food and I missed it so much," she added.

Shruti said that even the "most basic bodily functions are the work of some incredible engineering so be grateful for just being able to open your eyes every morning or being able to fall asleep at night".

"Be good to your body so it can't return the favor when you need it - count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being," she further stated.

"I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks! I'm sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. P.S: Even though I may not know many of you personally I'm thankful for your love and blessings. Always!" she concluded.

Shruti's co-actor Karanvir Bohra also commented on her post praying for her speedy recovery.

Shruti Seth is an Indian actress and video jockey. She started her career as a television show host, she gained wider recognition with her comedic roles in several television shows like Shararat. Shruti was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.