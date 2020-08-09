TV actress Pranitaa Pandit welcomes baby girl, says 'the moment has finally arrived. It is a baby girl'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANITAA_PANDIT TV actress Pranitaa Pandit welcomes baby girl

TV actress Pranitaa Pandit, who is known for her role in the show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, is blessed with a baby girl. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress announced the news by sharing pictures of little pink shoes and short videos of her nephew wishing the baby girl. She wrote, "After months of anticipation and excitement, the moment has finally arrived. It is a baby girl!.Thank you for keeping us in your prayers!"

Talking about the birth of her child, Pranitaa told TOI that it is an overwhelming feeling. She said, "We both wanted a daughter, so when the doctor announced that ‘it’s a girl’, we were ecstatic. The only names we had thought of were COVID and Quarantine (laughs!). On a serious note, initially, I was anxious thinking about the timing of my baby’s birth as everything had come to a standstill, owing to the pandemic. However, I focused on the positive aspect and the fact that I got to spend so much time with my family and husband. It has really strengthened our bond."

She added, "She is a lockdown baby and the only good news that I have heard this year. I believe in raashi, and as per that, we have got three alphabets for her name — D, T and Z. We will zero in on a name soon. For now, I want to soak in maternal bliss. I don’t want to be a supermom or perfect mom, I just want to be me and want to do whatever I can in my capacity. As a new mom, I plan to go with the flow."

Asked about her plan to getting back to work, Pranitaa shared, "I haven’t stepped out at all in the last five months and I will continue to stay indoors for some more time, as I want to be with my child. However, it won’t be a long break. I want to get back to work as soon as I can. I want to do everything that I expect my daughter to do, and my work is an important aspect of my life."

Pranitaa and her husband Shiv Pandit tied the knot six years ago.

