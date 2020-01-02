Mona Singh's first picture with husband Shyam after marriage is all things love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mona Singh's first selfie with husband Shyam after marriage

TV and Bollywood actress Mona Singh surprised her fans when the pictures of her mehendi ceremony popped on the internet on December 26, 2019. The actress tied the knot with South India investment banker and longtime boyfriend Shyam Gopalan in an intimate ceremony. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding which was also attended by some of Mona's close friends like Geeta Kapoor, Rakshanda Khan, Gaurav Gera and Micckie Dudaaney. As the newly married couple rang in the New Year, they wished their fans by sharing their first selfie after the wedding.

Mona shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen posing for a selfie with husband Shyam and wrote, “Happy 2020 from us to u #2020 #newyear #happiness”. In the post, the actress, who became a household name after playing Jassi in the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, looks relaxed flaunting her no-makeup look. Check out-

Earlier, the actress also shared a happy picture from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “Love laughter and a happily ever after.” The actress opted for a private ceremony because she didn’t want any unnecessary attention on her wedding. A closed source told Bombay Times, "Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding.”

Mona has been a very popular name in the world of showbiz. She has acted in many TV shows like Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. She has also starred in Bollywood movies like 3 Idiots and has won dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa in 2006.

