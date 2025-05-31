TV actors who replaced iconic roles in new seasons: A look at popular recasts on Indian television Read further to know about the television actors who replaced the famous roles in the new seasons of hit TV serials.

Some characters from the television industry become so iconic that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing them. Yet, as the story of these soap operas moves forward, actors move on, and replacements become unavoidable. It is worth noting that stepping into the shoes of a beloved character is not a piece of cake, it takes talent, commitment, confidence, and the ability to win the heart of the loyal fans. Over the years, several TV actors have accepted this challenge, replacing original lead actors in the new seasons. Let’s take a look at some of the famous recasts in television.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai - Ram

The Indian soap opera 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai', which was aired in 2014, features Sakshi Tanwar, Fenil Umrigar in the lead roles. In this serial, Ram Kapoor played the role of 'Ram Kapoor'. However, the spiritual sequel of this series with the same name was aired between 2021 to 2023, where Nakuul Mehta was cast as 'Ram Kapoor'. The second part of this romantic drama series features Disha Parmar Vaidya, Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee and Randeep Rai in the lead roles.

(Image Source : TMDB)Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

Kausautii Zindagii Kay - Prerna

The role of 'Prerna' in Ekta Kapoor's hit romantic drama television series 'Kausautii Zindagii Kay' was played by Shweta Tiwari in the first season. However, the makers of the show released the second instalment of the show in 2018, where TV actress Erica Fernandes was cast for the role of 'Prerna'. The daily soap opera was well-received by the viewers.

(Image Source : IMDB)Prerna in Kausautii Zindagii Kay

Balika Vadhu - Anandi

Balika Vadhu is considered one of the longest-running television series in India. In this show, Avika Gor portrayed the character of young Anandi in the first part of the series, whereas Pratyusha Banerjee replaced her in the second part of Colors TV's soap opera.

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Anandi in Balika Vadhu

Kausautii Zindagii Kay - Komolika

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia played the role of 'Komolika Basu' in the popular television serial 'Kausautii Zindagii Kay,' which was aired in the year 2001. The role of 'Komolika Basu' was given to Hina Khan in the second part of the romantic drama series in 2018.

(Image Source : TMDB)Komolika in Kausautii Zindagii Kay

Pavitra Rishta - Manav

The 2009 Hindi-language daily soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta' was produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. The role of 'Manav', which was played by the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, received widespread recognition. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh replaces him as Manav in the sequel of the show. It also features Ankita Lokhande, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Veer Mehra in the lead roles.

