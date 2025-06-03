TV actor Vibhu Raghave, known for 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', passes away due to stage 4 colon cancer The 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' fame actor Vibhu Raghave passed away after fighting stage 4 colon cancer. His close friends expressed their grief and offered condolences.

New Delhi:

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his work in the popular television series 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He had been battling stage 4 colon cancer and had been undergoing treatment for several years. The news of his demise was confirmed by his close friends and industry colleagues.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra expressed his grief by sharing a picture on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Too soon, rest in peace brother." Vibhu was a well-known face of television, who worked in popular shows like 'Nisha and Uske Cousins', 'Savdhaan India'. The actor faced numerous challenges while battling this serious illness. Due to his worsening health, he was unable to take on new projects for a long time, which led to financial difficulties. He and his friends often turned to social media, appealing to the public for financial support.

Following his death, TV actress and his friend Simple Kaul paid a tribute to him by sharing posts on her Instagram story, "You will be missed my dear friend @vibhuzinsta Love light and happiness to you." She also uploaded a post informing the details regarding Vibhu's furneral and the caption of the post reads, "With a heavy heart we would like to inform our near and dear ones that our beloved friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta left us today pls pray for his journey ahead. Love & Light! Om Namah Shivaya."

On May 27, Simple shared a post appealing her followers and wrote, "Hello everyone ! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who’s been our friend , coactor and our Co worker in our restaurants. He’s been more than a family to us . He’s still batteling with 4 th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital since last two weeks. It’s been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this . He’s fighting it bravely . We have exhausted our funds and We need immediate funds to save him . Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment . Your wishes and prayers have helped us earlier too . Thankyou for immense love and prayers."

For those who may not know, after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, Vibhu began documenting his journey on social media, especially Instagram. He kept his followers updated on his health. Recently, several of his friends, including Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, Saumya Tandon, Aneri Vajani, and others, shared emotional appeals online, seeking financial help for his treatment.

