TV actor Rajesh Kareer thanks Begusarai costar Shivangi Joshi for financial support after video seeking help

TV show Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer made headlines after his Facebook video seeking financial help went viral on social media. The actor asked people to give him money in order to survive since he doesn't want to die. Now, the actor's costar from the show Shivangi Joshi has extended a helping hand. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gave Rs 10,000 to the actor who played the role of her father in the show Begusarai.

Rajesh Kareer confirmed this to Spotboye and said, "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot." He added, "Not just Shivangi but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account."

Actor Rajesh Kareer has shared a video asking people to give him Rs 300-400 each so that he can return to Punjab and also shared his bank account details. The actor shared the video through his son's Facebook account on May 31.

In the video, he said, "I am an artist and hoping that a lot of people must be recognising me. If I will not say then this life will get very heavy on me. I really need help as my condition is not good. I have been staying with my family here in Mumbai from last 16 years. Since a long time I haven't got any work and now form last three months no shoots are happening and we even don't know when will it start. If people can help me with 300-400 rupees each will also be of a great help as I want to go back Punjab. I want live and don't want to give up on life."

"Doston main bas itna kehna chahta hoon aap sabse main zindagi se harna nahi chahta. Bas yahi ek tarika bacha hai mere pass please help me. Bank details and phone number share kar raha hoon aapke saath," he added.

Earlier, another TV actor Ashiesh Roy had shared on Facebook that he needs money for dialysis as he is hospitalized in a critical condition. "Am in the ICU... very ill. Dialysis," posted the actor in his Facebook account, sharing a health update with fans. After informing about his condition, Ashiesh asked his fans to help him financially. "Need your money for dialysis," wrote the actor, known for his roles in the TV shows "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi".

