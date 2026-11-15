TV actor Nandish Singh Sandhu gets married to Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding | See pics

TV actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has tied the knot with actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on November 14. Pictures from their wedding have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's special day.

The couple have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on their respective Instagram handles. Their engagement ceremony was held on November 13, followed by the haldi ceremony on the morning of November 14.

TV actor Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee

Nandish and Kavita opted for a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. Their wedding pictures have caught the attention of fans, who have been sharing congratulatory messages for the couple. The celebrations reflected Bengali wedding traditions, making the occasion a special one for the newlyweds. Take a look at some of the pictures from their wedding below:

(Image Source : KAVITA BANERJEE'S INSTAGRAM)Still from Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's wedding.

(Image Source : KAVITA BANERJEE'S INSTAGRAM)Still from Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's wedding.

For the special day, Nandish opted for a traditional cream dhoti and kurta, while Kavita was seen dressed in a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree. While the couple has kept their personal life relatively private, their wedding pictures have brought their big day into the spotlight.

Who is Nandish Singh Sandhu?

For the unversed, Nandish Singh Sandhu is a familiar face in the Indian television industry. He rose to popularity with his role as Veer Singh Bundela in the television show Uttaran. His performance in the show earned him recognition among television audiences.

Over the years, he has appeared in several television shows, including Phir Subah Hogi and Beintehaa. He also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye 7 alongside his then-wife Rashami Desai. Apart from television, Nandish has also appeared in films and web series like Super 30, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, and Jubilee.

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

On the other hand, Kavita Banerjee is also a TV actress and has featured in shows like Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaan,i, Naagin, Hiccups and Hookups.

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