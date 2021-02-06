TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy, share first picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAKUULMEHTA TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby on 3rd February and on Saturday, they took to Instagram to introduce him to the world. Sharing the first picture of the baby's hand along with theirs', the duo wrote, "February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him."

Needless to say, the picture is adorable! Jankee also shared the same picture on her Instagram along with the same caption.

IN November last year, Nakuul and Jankee had announced that they are expecting their first child. Nakuul posted a cute video of the duo's journey of togetherness right from the time when they were friends till then when they were all set to embrace parenthood. He captioned the video saying, "Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding."

On the other hand, Jankee had shared some cute pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot. Along with the pics she wrote, "Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents."

On the work front, Nakuul last appeared in the ZEE5 web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" and the short film anthology "Zindagi In Shorts" that streamed on Flipkart video.