TV actor Chetan Hansraj played little Balram in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETAN HANSRAJ TV actor Chetan Hansraj played little Balram in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat

BR Chopra's mythological drama Mahabharat has been re-running on the small screen after the huge demand of the viewers during the lockdown. The show has brought back many memories especially for the kids from the 90s. Interestingly, not many people know that TV actor Chetan Hansraj, known for playing the villain in many shows, has played the role of little Balram in Mahabharat. It was the actors' first project in acting and he managed to impress the viewers with his skills.

Chetan Hansraj made his debut on TV with BR Chopra's Mahabharat. In February, the actor has even shared a clip from the show and wrote, "#Throwback to my first stint as an actor in Mahabharat.. can you’ll guess which one is me? #ThursdayThoughts" Watch the video here-

#Throwback to my first stint as an actor in Mahabharat.. can you’ll guess which one is me? #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/FZJya6ZKch — chetan hansraj (@chetan_hansraj) February 28, 2019

While in 1988, Chetan impressed as little Balram, 15 years later, he was offered to play the tole of Bheem in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat.

On a related note, Chetan Hansraj mourned the death of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar. The actor passed away on Friday morning. He was Akshay Kumar's first cousin. Expressing grief, Chetan told Spotboye, "It’s very shocking. I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don’t know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage