TV actor Ashiesh Roy updates about his health with a hospital selfie, jokingly says ‘bhagwan utha le mujhe!’

TV actor Ashiesh Roy updates about his health with a hospital selfie

TV actor Ashiesh Roy, who has starred in many shows including Sasural Simar Ka, has been hospitalized for water retention. The actor has been updating his friends and fans about his health through social media posts. Recently, he shared a selfie from his hospital bed in which he can be seen holding a coffee mug and flaunting a smile. However, through his caption, Ashiesh reveals that the smile is forced.

He wrote, “Subah ki coffee, bina Shakkar ki....ye muskurhat majboori mein hai ji...bhagwan Utah le mujhe! (Morning coffee, without sugar…this smile is forced…God, take me away from this world!)” Check out the post here-

Not just his bad coffee, but the actor also shared details of the breakfast he had while admitted at the hospital. He shared a photo of a carrot soup that he claimed to be tasteless. He said, “This is supposed to be carrot soup...yesterday’s left over soaked cardboard tastes better...I kid you not!” In another post, he also updates his fans that he will eb discharged from the hospital in another 4 days. He also said that he learnt a lesson and will now quit smoking. He wrote, “About to be discharged after 4 days. Feeling fitter and considerably poorer. Lesson learnt and smoking days over:(“

For the unversed, Ashiesh Roy has been a known actor in the Tv industry. He has starred in shows like Jaennie Aur Juju, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and others.

