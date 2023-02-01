TRP List: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leads, Anupamaa and Bigg Boss 16 are neck to neck

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Check out the TRP list of all the Tv serials in the last week of January

TRP List Ormax Top TV Shows: Many daily soaps have been witnessing major twists to keep the audience engaged in their storyline. While long-running TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai still ruling the headlines, reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol have been giving tough competition for the Top 10. According to Ormax India, Jethalal and his crazy society people in TMKOC continue to win hearts while Anupamaa and Bigg Boss 16 share the ratings this week. Check out the Top 10 TV shows of the last week of January that earned the most love from the viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been ruling the TV for 14 years, has once again won the number one title with its funny twists and turns. Even though the show has witnessed many actors quitting lately, it has been managing to win the love nonetheless.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer 'Anupamaa', which is mostly in the number 1 spot, came down to the second position in popularity. In fact, the story of Maya entering Anupama and Anuj's life is making the viewers angry.

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan hosted controversial show 'Bigg Boss 16' is now nearing its finale. The show has been making headlines continuously, especially with 'Ticket To Finale' tasks. Viewers are excited to see which contestant will win the task and who will be in the top 3.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The king of comedy Kapil Sharma has also achieved a very good position in the Ormax TRP list. The show is maintaining its position in the Top 10 and this time, it stands in the number 4 spot.

Indian Idol

The singing reality show 'Indian Idol' is also being liked by the viewers. The talent of the singers is such that the audience is constantly showering them with love. The show has made it to the 5th position in the list.

Other than the top 5, TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya, and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein also made it to the Top 10 list. After the leap, Star Plus show Yeh Rishta... was at number 9 but now it has jumped to number 6. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein', which was in the top 3 earlier, is at the bottom in the TRP list of Ormax Media this week.

