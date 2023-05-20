TMKOC row: After Jennifer Mistry, Monika Bhadoriya accuses makers; says ‘I wanted to kill myself’ | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB, INSTA/MONIKABHADORIYA TMKOC: After Jennifer, Monika Bhadoriya raises voice

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, a popular and long-standing sitcom in India, is currently making waves for controversial reasons. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, well-known for her role as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the show, recently exited the show after 15 years and accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Adding to the episode, Monika Bhadoriya, who portrayed the role of Bawri, has now come forward with several revelations and accusations against the makers in an exclusive interview with India TV.

Speaking to India TV, Monika Bhadoriya said, "They (TMKOC makers) misbehave and treat people wrongly. They treat us like dogs. They usually halt everyone's money and when I left, they also stopped my payment, which was given after 1 year. I used to fight a lot; I used to go to the office frequently and they never met, and they always told the team to inform me that they weren't there."

Monika extended her support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and said, "I'm with Jennifer on her allegations because I've been there and experienced it."

She accused the makers of withholding her dues, saying, "Too many times they've not paid my money. At the time of my help, they did a lot of wrong things. My mother was a cancer patient; she did not have time, but they did not let me go there on time. I used to stay in the hospital at night and come to shoot during the day on an emergency basis when I had no work to do. They used to tell me that when we give you money, you have to do what we say. Munmun Dutta supported me on that."

She added, "I had said that I do not want to work in such negativity. They threatened, 'Do you think if you leave this show, I will let you work somewhere?'"

Monika Bhadoriya further went on to speak about the sexual harassment accusations by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal against makers. "I think everyone should have supported her long ago because everyone knows everything. But all the people did not speak due to fear of losing their jobs. I had given myself three years to heal. The work on the web series is going on. I didn't stop for the money."

The actress was further quizzed about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's accusations against Asit Modi surrounding their Singapore trip. She said, "These things can be believed because he is like this; when I used to go to work, he used to behave like this with me too. How many boyfriends do you have, and whom are you dating now?"

Monika Bhadoriya also went on to speak about Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta. "Everybody knows and everybody knows everything. There is only one way either you leave the show or you keep quiet about what is happening there," she signs off.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan extends birthday wishes to War 2 co-star Jr NTR, hints at epic showdown in film

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer Singh to star in Aryan Khan's debut project Stardom? Find out

Latest Entertainment News