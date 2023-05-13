TMKOC’s Jennifer Mistry slams Mandar Chandwadkar; reveals costar’s phone call saying ‘yeh kaise palat gaya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JENNIFERMISTRY, MANDARCHANDWADKAR TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry slams Mandar Chandwadkar

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who portrayed the character of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the long-running sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," shocked fans when she unexpectedly left the show after 15 years. Following her exit, the actress came forward with recent allegations of sexual harassment against the show's producer, Asit Modi. While Asit straightaway denied these accusations and deemed them baseless, Jennifer remains resolute in her claims. Following the actress's accusations, Mandar Chandwadkar, her co-star in TMKOC who portrays Bhide Bhai, also weighed in on the matter.

Reacting to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's accusations, Mandar Chandwadkar told Pinkvilla, "I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them. "It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It's a happy place with a healthy environment, else, the show wouldn't have run for so long."

Jennifer has now slammed Mandar for backing Asit Kumar Modi. Speaking to News18, she said "He (Mandar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa**a yeh kaise palat gaya’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care."

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video saying some powerful words and warning the makers. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

