Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR/FILEIMAGE TKSS: What Anil Kapoor said about taking up films turned down by Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek

Anil Kapoor became a guest this time in The Kapil Sharma Show. During this, Kapil asked Anil Kapoor a question, the answer of which will definitely leave you surprised. The special thing is that this question was related to Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, a video of Jhankas actor Anil Kapoor, who rules the hearts of people for his fitness is also going viral. This video show Anil dancing fiercely with Bharti Singh, while Kapil performs his famous steps on his song 'Main Hoon Lakhan'.

Amidst the light moment, Kapil Sharma asked Anil Kapoor some questions that were based on rumors. Kapil asked Anil Kapoor- '"Sir, ek afwa yeh hai ki aapne Abhishek Bachchan ke saath dosti sirf isliye kar rakhi hai taaki woh aapko andar ki khabar de ki Bachchan saab yeh film nahi kar paa rahe hai aur aap uss producer ko phone karke bol de ki yeh mujhe de do."

Responding to the same in the most hilarious way, Kapoor replied, "Nahi, nahi, not even Bachchan saab. Maine toh Abhishek ko yeh bhi kaha ki jo tu bhi na karega, woh bata de mujhe."

The actor on Thursday bid goodbye to 2020 through a picture and a post that read, "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more... am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team... Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!"

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK alongside Anurag Kashyap. The two played the roles of themselves ie a filmmaker and an actor. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor.

Speaking about the film, Anil previously said, "If you (Vikramaditya Motwane) weren’t directing I would have never said yes. That’s your instinct, the choices you make. I’ve seen Vikram’s work in the past, and I knew that I’m in safe hands. So when you take these kind of chances and put your entire career at stake, and your entire image at stake, which you have built, no matter what happens, no matter how liberated (you feel), no matter how broad-minded you are..."