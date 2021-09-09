Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV TKSS: Kapil Sharma asks Kangana Ranaut 'kaisa lag raha hai, koi controversy nahi hui' Here's how she reacted

As Kangana Ranaut looks forward to the release of her much anticipated film 'Thalaivii' on September 10, she will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The actress will be seen promoting her latest biographical drama. A promo video of the actress gracing the show is already out. Dropped by Sony Entertainment Television on social media platforms, the clip had Kapil joking about security personnel reaching the sets before Kangana's arrival.

"Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one has to do to get this much security)?" Kapil asked Kangana. To this, the actress responded, "Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person just needs to speak the truth.)"

During one of the sequences, Kapil could be seen holding a fire extinguisher in his hand. When Kangana asks him why he’s holding it, he responds, "channel bol raha that Kangana jaha bhi jaati hai aag laga deti hai."

Taking a funny dig at Kangana's past controversies, Kapil jokes "Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui?" To which, she started laughing. Along with this, the episode will feature special 'Ganesh Chaturthi' celebration.

Sharing the video, Sony captioned it as "Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only @Kanganaranaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii is finally all set to hit the theatres on Friday. The biographical film showcases varied aspects of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics.

The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.