TKSS: Akshay Kumar tries to prank Vaani Kapoor by keeping banana peel before her entry on stage | VIDEO

Image Source : SONY TV Akshay Kumar tries to prank Vaani Kapoor by keeping banana peel before her entry on stage

The Kapil Sharma Show has finally hit Television screens and fans are screaming in excitement. The show returned after a short break. The Kapil Sharma Show show went off-air when the host and comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take some time off for his family. Well, the show is back and so are judge Archana Puran Singh's behind-the-scenes videos from the stage. The actress-judge knows how to capture fun moments on the sets and serve to show's fans on Social Media.

Taking to her Instagram, Archana dropped a fun BTS video showing actor Akshay Kumar pranking his co-star from 'Bell Bottom' Vaani Kapoor as she makes her way to the stage. Akshay can be seen putting a banana peel on the floor right before Vaani's entry. He then rushes to the entrance to catch her in case she falls. Vaani outsmarts the actor and doesn't step on it. However, she had to re-shoot her entry sequence.

As she enters the next time, Akshay plans to keep a pineapple this time. But he stops midway and doesn't execute it. Sharing the video, Archana wrote, "Behind the scenes of our first day of shoot with the prankster @akshaykumar and the lovely @_vaanikapoor_" The comic-dance act by Bharti Singh also added to the entertainment in the video.



Take a look:

Akshay Kumar is the most constant guest on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors funny banter with host Kapil always leaves the fans in splits. The actor and his Bell Bottom team were featured in the first-weekend episode of the new season. They were all thrilled to be on the sets and had a gala time.

The Kapil Sharma Show premieres every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

