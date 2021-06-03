Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA DUTTA Tina Dutta shuts down troll with strong message who abused her over topless pics

Television actress Tina Datta didn't mince any words and gave a befitting reply when a user on Instagram slammed her over her topless pictures. She gave it back fiercely and shutter him for once and all. Recently, the Uttaran had posted a bunch of her pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, she was seen wearing quirky sunglasses and colorful bikini bottoms. She had captioned the post, "Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change!.P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok....Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!"

Hours after she posted the pictures, the user in the comments section passed indecent comments and abused her over her choice of clothes. Tina took to her Instagram Stories and shared screenshots of the user's comments tagging him. Questioning his upbringing, she wrote, "@anuj_yaduvanshi_70 is that the kind of upbringing you guy's get??? @shubhamcybercop please take action" and "and he wouldn't stop @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 bring it on you looser. .Seems like that's how yoy talk to every other women. @shubhamcybercop."

A few hours later Tina shared another screenshot when the troll apologized and addressed Tina as 'di' (sister) to which Tina wrote, "And now suddenly I become Di.. such losers." Tina has deactivated the comment section for this post.

On Wednesday, Tina shared another beautiful beach picture of herself and added a quote from Sex and the City. "The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.... And that is so true from one of my favourite shows Sex In The City! Anyone else a fan? (sic)," she wrote.

Also read: Sana Khan trolled for wearing 'Hijab,' ex-Bigg Boss contestant teaches user a perfect lesson

On the professional front, Tina rose to fame after playing the role of Ichha Bharti and Meethi in Uttaran. She was last seen in the web series Naxalbari which also starred Rajeev Khandelwal and Sreejita De in lead roles. She has worked in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani, Koi Aane Ko Hai, and Daayan and also appeared in reality shows include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Circus and Khatron Ke Khiladi.