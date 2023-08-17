Tiger Nageswara Rao teaser out: Ravi Teja’s fierce look in first pan India film | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teaser of Tiger Nageswara Rao was unveiled today.

Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja in the lead, is one of the much-awaited flicks of the actor this year. A teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled on Thursday in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, among others. The much-awaited teaser of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s crazy Pan India project Tiger Nageswara Rao under the direction of Vamsee called Tiger’s Invasion is out now.

Watch the teaser:

The video kicks off with a news report regarding Stuartpuram thief Tiger Nageswara Rao who had done ill-famed robberies in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other parts of the country getting absconded from Madras Central Jail. Police are shocked because never has such a thing happened before. The investigative officer played by Murali Sharma who worked in the tiger’s zone narrates the rare skills of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

About the film

Directed by Vamee, the dialogue of the film is penned by Srikanth Vissa while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

In the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in a role of a person who is wilder in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are playing the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja slated for release on October 20 for Dussehra. Apart from these, the film also features Renu Desai, Anupam Kher, and among others.

The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which has given consecutive pan-India blockbusters such as The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

